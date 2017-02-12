Evening Lottery Results Feb 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Authorites Respond to Possible Kidnapping
-
Sumter Woman Charged with Child Neglect
-
Active Shooting Near Killian Road
-
Suspect Still at Large After Chase, Manhunt
-
Four in Custody for Shooting at State Trooper
-
Galveston man's harsh obituary trending
-
SC Teacher Shortage Getting Worse
-
"Woman called Moses"
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Man Killed on Way to His Brother's Funeral
More Stories
-
Columbia Juvenile in Critical Condition after ShootingFeb 12, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Police Arrest Man Connected to Fatal Waffle House ShootingFeb 12, 2017, 1:28 p.m.
-
Coroner Identifies Person Shot at Waffle HouseFeb 12, 2017, 6:13 p.m.