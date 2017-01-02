Evening Lottery Results Jan 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots Fired at Walmart
-
1 Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
Person Died from Cold in Columbia's Five Points
-
Chick-Fil-Classic Friday Highlights
-
Midlands Men Charged with Drug Trafficking
-
Kershaw County Police Chase
-
Man Shot Outside Columbia Walmart
-
Lawmakers Say No To Medical Marijuana
-
Bakery Murderer Charged with Killing Inmate
More Stories
-
Brown Water Issues in Sumter NeighborhoodsJan. 2, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
-
Man Found Dead in Irmo Home in Possible HomicideJan. 2, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
-
Judge Rules Dylann Roof is Competent, Can Represent HimselfJan. 2, 2017, 6:12 p.m.