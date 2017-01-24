Evening Lottery Results Jan 24,2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family sees relative dead on live tv
-
9-1-1 Dispatch Concerns in Columbia
-
Classmates and Friends Mourn Loss of Student
-
Scott Spurrier To USF
-
Sumter District Unsure What Caused $6.2M Loss
-
I-20 Chase Reached Speeds of 120 MPH
-
Top 6 Super Bowl TV deals 2017
-
Victim Identified in Elgin Shooting
-
Possible Projects Focus on Nature and Heritage
More Stories
-
Henry McMaster Becomes Governor of South CarolinaJan 24, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Gov. Nikki Haley Resigns, McMaster Takes OverJan 24, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Michael Slager Retrial Date Moved to AugustJan 24, 2017, 2:38 p.m.