Evening Lottery Results June 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Beyonce, Jay Z Welcome Twins
-
4-Year-Old Killed by 6-Year-old
-
Swimmer Missing Along Columbia River
-
Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting
-
Entire DC high school class accepted into college
-
1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Home
-
Lee County Woman and 5 Kids Found Safe
-
13 Reason Why Author Speaks in Columbia
-
Escaped Inmates Captured in Tennessee
More Stories
-
Crews Search for Missing Swimmer Along Columbia RiverJun 18, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
Shootout in Myrtle Beach Captured on Facebook LiveJun 18, 2017, 1:01 p.m.
-
One Person Dead after Hit and Run in LexingtonJun 18, 2017, 11:50 a.m.