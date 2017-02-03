Mega Millions Feb 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Baby Boy on the Way After Vasectomy
-
Deputies: Man Boards Bus, Slaps Teen
-
Car Crashes Into Irmo Home
-
SC Road Conditions Causing Vehicle Damage
-
Truck Plows Into Home While Children Sleep
-
Ex-Deputy Accused of Having Sex While on the Job
-
Fatal Collision in NE Columbia
-
Driver Killed in Northeast Columbia Collision
-
Coroner Says Person Died from Suicide
More Stories
-
Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration Travel…Feb. 3, 2017, 7:04 p.m.
-
Local Civil Rights Activist Honored During Annual BanquetFeb. 3, 2017, 11:22 p.m.
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle Gets Key to the City of ColumbiaFeb. 3, 2017, 9:41 p.m.