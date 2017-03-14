Mega Millions March 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Freddy's to Open in West Columbia This Summer
-
Arrest Made in Hit & Run that Killed SCDOT Workers
-
Columbia Fire Closes Down Huger Street
-
Alaina Coates Out for Entire NCAA Tournament
-
Ways to Save: Best Pi Day deals 2017: Pizza, pie, tech
-
Richland Deputies Investigate Man Shot
-
More Possible Cuts in Sumter School District
-
Body Found in Home in West Columbia
-
Woman hit by wood thrown by gorilla
More Stories
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia Home, SLED InvestigatesMar 14, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Child & Adult Care Food Program Aims To Knock Out HungerMar 14, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Freeze Warning in Effect Overnight in the MidlandsMar 14, 2017, 10:52 a.m.