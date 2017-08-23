Powerball Jackpot, How Much Money is $700 Million?

Wednesday's Powerball Drawing is worth an estimated $700 Million (Photo: WLTX)

Say you win tonight's huge Powerball jackpot. Just how much money is $700-million dollars? We did the math.

All you have to do is match the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the jackpot. You'd need a LOT of space to store all those dollar bills.

In fact, The stack of 700-million dollar bills would be taller than the Statue of Liberty. It would be taller than the Washington Monument, the Empire State Building and the famous Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai.

A stack of 700-million one-dollar-bills would stretch 250-thousand-833 feet! That's enough to stretch from Washington, D.C. past Baltimore! 47-and-a-half miles in all. Of course, that's before taxes.



© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA