Love It Or Leave It: Being Single and Owning It

Evangelina Hemphill Relationship Expert joins Deon Guillory to share some tips on how to own your singleness.

Laura Ararat, wltx 8:07 AM. EST February 15, 2017

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - The day after Valentine's Day is Singles Awareness Day. Wednesday is dedicated to letting the world know that there is nothing wrong with being single. 

Relationship expert, Evangelina Hemphill shares how you can own your singleness with these four easy tips.

1. Understand what makes you, you!

2. Set realistic expectations

3. Know your need vs. want

4. Use the Triple-A System (affirmation, acknowledgement, and appreciation)

To learn more about embracing your singleness, you can contact Evangelina Hemphill at evangelina@evangelinahemphill.com

