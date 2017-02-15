Love It Or Leave It: Being Single and Owning It

(Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - The day after Valentine's Day is Singles Awareness Day. Wednesday is dedicated to letting the world know that there is nothing wrong with being single.

Relationship expert, Evangelina Hemphill shares how you can own your singleness with these four easy tips.

1. Understand what makes you, you!

2. Set realistic expectations

3. Know your need vs. want

4. Use the Triple-A System (affirmation, acknowledgement, and appreciation)

To learn more about embracing your singleness, you can contact Evangelina Hemphill at evangelina@evangelinahemphill.com

