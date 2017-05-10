Lowes Foods to Open Lexington Store Later this Month

(Photo: Lowes Foods)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lowes Foods has set the opening date for their new store in Lexington, which will also be their first location in the Midlands.

The company says they'll have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 for their new store, which will be located at the corner of Charter Oak Road and Augusta Road.

“We are thrilled to share our new Lexington store with the entire community. It represents the latest

addition in our journey to completely reimagine the grocery shopping experience and inspire guests,”

Lowes Foods president Tim Lowe said in statement. “Like all of our stores, the Lexington store is very focused on supporting all things local while providing exceptional attention to our guests. Our commitment includes

offering produce sourced through our partnership with more than 200 local farmers and featuring a wide

assortment of unique local products found throughout the store.”

While the grocery store will open on that date, the fuel center that's also on the property will actually open up one week earlier on May 17. The company says five guests at the gas station will win free gas for a year. People can find out more information on the promotion by going to www.lowesfoods.com/lexington-promotions.

A second Lowes Foods will open off Hopes Ferry Road at U.S. 378 later this summer.

Lowes Foods will offer the following amenities, which the company outlined in a news release:

A focal point of the store is the Lowes Foods Community Table, where shoppers can gather to sample, enjoy and be inspired to prepare new kinds of foods. The Community Table, which is constructed of reclaimed wood from old barns, also will offer events such as recipe sampling, craftsfor children, and eating tips

The Beer Den features an extensive craft beer collection, including numerous Carolinas-based beers.

Guests can purchase 64 or 32 ounce growlers and then have them filled direct from the tap or

purchase bottles to create their own favorite six packs. With this area, guests can Sip and Shop by

purchasing a pint of beer to enjoy while they are picking up their groceries or sit down at the bar.

If Willy Wonka had made sausage instead of chocolate, his famous factory would have been

SausageWorks at Lowes Foods. You can get anything from a traditional brat to wild and wacky

flavors like bourbon and sweet tea or pumpkin.

The Cakery features frosting made with real butter and real cream and opportunities to join in The

Cakery Walk. A whimsical bakery where being square is incredibly cool, The Cakery features

“Scrumptiouslyumptiously” delicious square cakes in a variety of sizes.

Breadcrumb brings the bakery experience to life by featuring fresh-baked artisanal breads that are

hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives. Fresh-from-the-oven loaves are available from

4:30pm-7:30pm every day – perfect to pick up for dinner.

Smokehouse will offer daily rotations of wood-smoked meats – including beef, pork, chicken and

salmon – using a variety of woods to infuse flavor.

At Sammy’s the menu includes signature sandwiches that feature ingredients from the Lowes Foods

Originals such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen, and Smokehouse. There are also create-yourown

sandwiches, pizzas, and paninis which can be heated and ready to eat in just 90 seconds.

The Chicken Kitchen includes a variety of prepared chicken, including wings, fried, and rotisserie

chicken. When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, Chicken Kitchen hosts perform a

special version of the Chicken Dance and invite guests to join the fun.

Pick & Prep is like having your own personal sous chef. Guests can pick the fruits and vegetables

they want, and the trained professionals will slice, dice, or julienne.

In addition to these new offerings, the new Lexington store features a wide assortment of organics,

Certified Angus beef and Dry Aged beef, and a clip-your-own herb garden.

