Lugoff House Fire Hindered By Too Few Firefighters

Fire at home on Longstreet Road in Lugoff photo provided by Lugoff Fire Department

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) A house fire Wednesday morning in Lugoff was hindered by too few firefighters.

According to a press release sent out by Chief Dennis Ray the fire was at a two story brick home on Longstreet Road and smoke and fire were visible on the second floor as they arrived.

However, with only seven firefighters being on the scene and the fire heavily involved above their heads and with little visibility the firefighters had to exit fighting the fire from the inside. More crews were called Ladder 10 crews were able to open the roof allowing for large amounts of water to be directed at the fire. The firefighters were then able to re-enter the building to continue to fight the fire.

Five additional firefighters from Kershaw County Fire Service responded to assist the Lugoff crews

with the difficult fire attack on the 3200 square foot home.

The fire was controlled around 10 AM, but crews remained on scene most of the day for the investigation and overhaul. Kershaw County EMS also provided crews to stand by for firefighters on scene while fire attack was being made for their safety.

“This was a very difficult fire to access with an attic and second floor well involved upon arrival. All of the Lugoff and Kershaw County firefighters did a tremendous job with so little manpower available for a fire this size. We are thankful no one was injured and appreciate all of the crews that came to help” Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray stated.

After the initial fire origin and cause investigation by Lugoff crews, Chief Ray requested the assistance of SLED’s Fire Investigation Team to perform a thorough investigation of the origin and cause of the fire due to several apparent different areas of origin in the home as well as the extreme fire damage to the second floor. Lugoff crews had also been called to the home for another previous fire.

“We want to make sure this fire is investigated thoroughly using state resources available to us that we do not have in Lugoff ensuring we have documented all areas of the fire and come to a solid conclusive of the origin and cause of the fire” Chief Ray stated. SLED investigators were still on scene after 7 PM Wednesday evening finishing the investigation.

(© 2017 WLTX)