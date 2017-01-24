NASHVILLE, TN - DEC15: Recording artists Cole Swindell (L) and Luke Bryan perform onstage during 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp) (Photo: Jason Merritt, 2014 Getty Images)

Some big time Georgia country singers are lending their star power to help raise money to help tornado victims.

Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell and Dallas Davidson are four artists that have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims.

Sherrell Byrd, Dougherty County public information officer, said dates and times have not been confirmed as planning is still underway.

"It's vital," Byrd said of the planned concert. "We need all the help we can get."

"This is a time for us to really get together and raise some money for people that need it," concert organizer Bo Henry said. "It's impacted our hometowns and you know we do a lot of charities over the years we've all done charities but this hit home and really was no hesitation from anybody."

Song writer Dallas Davidson, also an Albany native, is encouraged by the people of his home town.

"The main thing that still gets me going about it is that people are still, nobody is their still just as ready to help today as they were on January 2nd," he said.

