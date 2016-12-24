Maine law enforcement attempts to "locate" Santa

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and all throughout Maine, law enforcement was playing a fun little game.
The scanner was filled with all kinds of chatter,
with one man in particular being the subject matter.
All units were asked to attempt to locate
a red, shiny sleigh, with plates out-of-state.
"White male, red suit, black boots and red cap,"
they said, adding the sleigh was loaded with gifts, all wrapped.
"It's reported the lead reindeer has a red shiny nose,
last seen in Dexter," the officer disclosed.
He was seen entering chimneys when he wasn't in flight.
"Subject was heard wishing a merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."
"If located, do not stop and hold," the officer said,
allowing St. Nick to deliver while the kids were in bed.
***Editor's note: The above poem is a summary of what our newsroom overheard on the police scanner on Christmas Eve. Law enforcement agencies were heard reading the holiday message below, tagging other departments to participate.
