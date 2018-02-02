Major Drug Bust Underway In Newberry, 23 Arrested So Far

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies have arrested 24 people and are looking for 18 others as part of a major drug roundup that's currently taking place in the county.

On Tuesday afternoon several local, state and federal law enforcement departments began arresting 24 people suspected of distributing and possessing illegal narcotics as well as possessing weapons.

Over 106 warrants were issued for the arrest of 42 people across the county suspected of distributing such drugs as crack cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said that illegal drug trade leads to other crimes such as theft to supply their drug habit.

“The only way to stem these neighborhood shootings and random, rampant gun fire is to remove the cause,” said Sheriff Foster. “We need the assistance of the community to be effective so if you see something, say something so we can react and together we will make a difference.”

Sheriff Foster has stated that the investigation was a direct response to complaints that the community had made about the ongoing crime that was companying the drug dealing. If you have a tip that could lead to stopping a crime contact Crimestoppers at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or call toll-free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

