Man Accused of Beating 69-year-old Man in Hospital Bathroom

Johnathon Darnell Michael

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect who they say assaulted a man in a bathroom at a local hospital.

Johnathon Darnell Michael, 33, is charged with assault and battery third degree and escape.

Officers say around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 69-year-old man was inside a bathroom at Palmetto Health Baptist when Michael hit him in the face.

The victim was treated right there at the hospital for his injuries.

Police say Michael ran from the scene but was arrested in the 1300 block of Blanding Street soon afterward. Officers say he tried to escape from the control car, but was detained.







© 2017 WLTX-TV