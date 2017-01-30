Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Midlands Boy

David Marshall (Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man who they say inappropriately touched an underage boy.

Officers charged 25-year-old David Marshall Jr. with second-degree criminal conduct with a minor.

Back on October 10 of last year, officers say Marshall went to the victim's house after he lost power during the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. According to the report, he inappropriately touched the child after the boy got out of the shower.

The boy later told a relative about what happened, and the relative in turn reported it to law enforcement.

