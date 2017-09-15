Man Accused of Sex Crimes Arrested on USC Campus

Anthony Briggs (Photo: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man facing sex crimes allegations with underage children in the Upstate has been arrested on the campus of the University of South Carolina.

A USC incident police incident report says Anthony Briggs, 22, was arrested Tuesday night. According to the document, there was a call of a suspicious person at the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center on Blossom Street around 7 p.m. that night.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Briggs. The report says when they search him, he had on him a Glock handgun, a taser, and a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office badge.

WSPA-TV reports that Briggs had been arrested in June on several charges, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor , sexual exploitation of a minor, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The victims were between the ages of 12 and 14.

The station reports the victims' families believed Briggs was an officer.

Briggs was brought back to the Upstate after his arrest in Columbia.

