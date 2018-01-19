Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Three Children

David Barton (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted three children.

David Adam Barton, 42, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age 1st degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14 3rd degree.

On January 14, deputies say they got allegations made of sexual misconduct by Barton. Officers say the activity had been going on for almost four years with one of the victims. All of the victims were under the age of 14.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, Barton has admitted to the activity detailed in the allegations.

Investigators say there may be more charges in this case. Barton is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.



© 2018 WLTX-TV