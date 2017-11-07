Man Accused of Shooting at Off-Duty Columbia Police Officer

Anthony Legette (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a man who they say shot at one of their off-duty officers over the weekend.

Anthony Legette, 33, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent felony, and drinking alcohol in public.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. last Friday, Officer Wilbur Jones was driving his personal car when he was hit by Legette's car at the intersection fo Rosewood and South Kilbourne Road.

Legette then left the scene, according to police. Jones was not injured.

Jones followed Legette's car, and began calling 911 dispatchers to request law enforcement's help. When Legette stopped near Rosewood Drive, Jones got out of his car, walked up to Legette's vehicle, and identified himself as a CPD officer, including showing the suspect his credentials.

However, Jones said Legette then attempted to grab something out of his waistband. Jones then pulled out his gun and told Jones to show his hands, police say.

Instead, police say Legette took off and started driving toward Walker Street. Jones followed the car to an apartment complex on Wimont Avenue. When they came to a a stop at that location. officers say Legette then pulled out a gun and shot at Jones, who was standing outside of his vehicle.

Police say Legette went inside an apartment and refused to come out. The SWAT and K-9 teams then went to the home, and after serving a search warrant, took Legette into custody.

“We are very fortunate that this incident did not result in injury or worse," Chief Holbrook said. "It should also be a reminder to us all that normal circumstances can change at a moment’s notice.”

Officers say Legette has a lengthy criminal record. He's currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

