Man Accused of Slapping Student in Head at Lexington School

Homer Wilson (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man who they say assaulted a student at a local school.

Homer Jonathan Reed Wilson, 50 is charged with third degree assault and battery.

Officers say Wilson was working at Gray Collegiate Academy as a contract employee to help students prepare for the SAT. Deputies say he struck the student in the head.

“Detectives interviewed one witness who saw the incident in the school gym last month,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “They talked with another person who heard a ‘slap sound’ as the incident occurred.”

Wilson was booked at the Lexington County jail, and has been released on bond. The investigation into the incident continues.

The charge against him is a misdemeanor, with a maximum potential sentence of 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.

