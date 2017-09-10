Man Arrested for Orangeburg Murder

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) An Eloree man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in March of this year.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Aaron Beach, 27, was charged with murder.

The investigation began on March 20 when a business owner called the sheriff's department when an employee didn't show up to work. The owner usually picked up the 52-year-old employee and take him to work. When he couldn't get ahold of the man he thought something must be wrong and contacted law enforcement.

When investigators arrived at the home in Orangeburg on Joe Jeffords bypass they found the man dead of an apparent gunshot would to the upper body.

Said Ravenell, "This may have taken nearly six months, but the investigators never stopped seeking the individual who committed this crime. You may be days, weeks, even years ahead of us, but wer'e still coming for you."

A motive for the killing is still being sought in the case.

