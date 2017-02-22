Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Weekend Shooting

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting at Colony Apartments that happened over the weekend.

Investigators arrested Daquan James McCoy with the help of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Richland County Sheriff's Department. He's charged with murder and armed robbery.

Officers found McCoy in a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 1905 Bluff Road.

McCoy is accused of going to Bailey Street on February 17 to rob James Dexter Grant. Police say the victim and another man went there to sell a car to a resident at Colony Apartments. During the incident, Grant was shot.

Grant died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. No one else was injured during the incident.

Investigators know McCoy was with another man at the time of the shooting and are continuing to gather information on who that person is.

If anyone has any information concerning this case, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text "TIP SC plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).

