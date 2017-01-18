Man Assaulted as He Walks Into His Own Home

A sketch of the suspect. (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a man at the victim's home.

Officers say around 1:30 p.m. January 12, the victim came home to his place on Green Meadows Drive. However, the suspect was hiding behind the door of the man's house, and when he walked through, the suspect began assaulting him.

The suspect took the victim's cell phone, then ran away. Paramedics took the victim to Newberry Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

A sketch of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

