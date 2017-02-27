Man Barricades Himself Inside Lexington County Home

(Photo: WLTX)

Gaston, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a home following a domestic dispute.

Officers say the situation is taking place on Manor Drive in Gaston. S.W.A.T. team negotiators are on the scene.

At one point, investigators told the man over a megaphone, "come on outside, let's talk about it."

Law enforcement says they're not sure if the person has a weapon or is dangerous. Investigators have not yet said who the person is, but he's believed to be the only person inside.

It's also unclear what happened in the domestic dispute, or if anyone was hurt.

(© 2017 WLTX)