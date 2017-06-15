Man Drove at 150 MPH on Motorcycle on I-20, Deputies Say

Thomas Carraway (Photo: KCSO)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man who they say was riding his motorcycle down Interstate 20 at 150 miles an hour.

Thomas Edward Carraway III, 23, was charged with reckless driving, speeding over 25 miles over the speed limit, possession of marijuana, as well as other minor offenses.

Officers say around 2:30 a.m. on June 10, a traffic officer clocked two motorcycles going 115 miles an hour on I-20 east near Elgin. The deputy attempted to pull them over, but officers say the motorcycles sped off.

One of them crashed when officers say it attempted to exit I-20 at the US 601 exit, but the other that was driven by Carraway kept going, deputies say. At one point during the chase, officers clocked Carraway going over 150 mph.

He was eventually stopped, and taken into custody without further incident. Officers say they found a small amount of marijuana in a compartment under his seat.

The driver of the second motorcycle, 24-year-old Marco Lorenzo Johnson, will be arrested after he recovers in the hospital.

