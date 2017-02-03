17-Year-Old Charged with Attacking Richland County Deputy

(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have charged a man who they say attacked one of their fellow officers.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Deputy Christopher Soward went to a call of a burglary in progress in the 8500 block of Percival Road. Officers say 17-year-old Jose Perez and a 15-year-old were both inside the home.

Perez is accused of attacking Soward, and during the assault, Soward had a medical incident which caused him to lose consciousness.

Perez tried to run away, but was found by other deputies who came to the scene. The 15-year-old was also taken into custody.

Soward was taken to Palmetto Health Richland where he's listed in serious but stable condition.

While at the jail, deputies say Perez punched the wall of his cell, causing an injury to his hand, and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The juvenile has been released to the custody of his parents.

