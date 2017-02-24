Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Firing at Trooper

(Photo: Fairfield County Detention Center)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) - A man has been charged with attempted murder of a South Carolina state trooper.



The State Law Enforcement Division says 20-year-old Paul Anthony Walker of Goose Creek fired a weapon at Trooper Chris West while travelling south on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on February 10.



Authorities say Walker and several others were fleeing a robbery in Waxhaw, North Carolina.



As West tried to stop the vehicle, Walker fired a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol out the window.



SLED says another passenger also fired shots at West and has also been charged.



Police say Walker admitted to firing at the officer. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.