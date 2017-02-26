Man Charged With DUI after Hitting, Killing Pedestrian

Lee County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a man after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Lee County on Sunday night.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said 51-year-old Kelvin Rembert has been charged with driving under the influence, second offense, and child endangerment.

Troopers said Rembert was traveling northbound on Raccoon Road near Lower Lee School Road when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the right side. Rembert struck the pedestrian, who sustained fatal injuries.

L. Cpl. Southern said Rembert had two juveniles in the vehicle with him. They were wearing seatbelts and did not suffer any injuries.

Rembert was transported to the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center. Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

