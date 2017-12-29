Man Charged with Larceny in Connection to Black Pearl Shooting

Jumaane Evins (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a nightclub incident that left two dead, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say Jumaane Evins, 23, stole cash from a dancer at "The Black Pearl" on Broad River Road on December 20, which they believe led to the shooting that followed.

Evins was arrested at the scene and charged with petit larceny.

Two men were reportedly found with gunshot wounds just after 3 a.m. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victims as 26-year-old Torance L. Peoples and 23-year-old Trevonne J. Judge. Both died of a gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounces dead on the scene.

