Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Woman After Lunch Date

Tommy Collins (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman following a lunch date.

Eric Collins, 36, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say the assault happened in September of 2016. The woman's parents says Collins had asked to take the victim, who the family says has a possible mental disability, out on a lunch date, and she was allowed to go, after saying she wanted to.

They first went to a home, where they stayed for a few minutes before leaving. She told investigators that she was then driven to a remove location off Slab Landing Road where the assault took place.

After the incident, she was taken back to the home that they'd earlier been at. She then called her father to come pick her up.

The family says the man knew about her mental capacity, and used the lunch date as a means to take advantage of her.

A judge gave Collins a $25,000 bond.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

© 2017 WLTX-TV