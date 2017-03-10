Man Crossing Busy SC Highway Killed by Ambulance

File (Photo: Associated Press)

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed after he was struck by an ambulance while trying to cross a six-lane highway in Beaufort County.



Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the man was crossing U.S. 278 near Bluffton around 2:50 a.m. Friday.



Southern said the two employees in the ambulance were not hurt. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time.



Southern says the man killed was not wearing any reflective clothing. The crash remains under investigation.



The coroner's office has not yet released the name of the dead man.

