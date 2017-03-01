Suspect Dies After Jumping into Pond to Escape Deputies

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say a man who ran from deputies and jumped into a pond has died.

Officers say around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect fled a traffic checkpoint and drove off. Deputies then began pursing the person.

Officers say during the chase, he stopped the car, jumped out, and ran into a neighborhood near Highway 15 South and Highway 521. Eventually, officers say he jumped into a pond.

A deputy jumped into the pond in an attempt to find the man, but because the water was so cold, he began having problems. That led to another deputy having to rescue the officer.

A Sumter fire dive team member eventually discovered the suspect's body about 25 feet off shore in a 15-feet deep section of water.

It's not known yet who the man was, or why he ran when he saw the checkpoint.

