Man Dies After Shooting at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The person who was shot at a local park Saturday night has died, according to police.

Officials from the Columbia Police Department released information saying investigators are following up on the case.

The incident happened in the upper level of Finlay Park after a possible argument. He was injured in the upper body.

