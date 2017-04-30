Man dies following motorcycle collision in Greenville County

(Photo: File/Anderson Independent Mail)

Greenville County, SC (Anderson Independent Mail) -- A man who said he was trying to track down his stolen motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision with the same motorcycle on Sunday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle owner called authorities around 4:45 p.m. to report that he spotted his motorcycle and followed the motorcycle to a Kangaroo gas station on Pelham Road, Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said in a statement.

Another man on the motorcycle attempted to drive away, there was a collision with the man who reported his bike stolen, killing the man on the motorcycle, Pincairo said.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation, the statement says.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office has confirmed that its investigators were called to the area, but the name of the driver has not been made public.

