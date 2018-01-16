Man Dragged Deputy, Hit Another With Car After Deputies Discover Marijuana, Officials Say

NEWBERRY, SC (WLTX) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say dragged a deputy to the ground and hit another deputy with his car after deputies discovered marijuana in his car.

Deputies say they were conducting a checkpoint at the intersection of Vincent and Giff Streets with the State Law Enforcement Division and the Newberry Police Department on January 10. Just after 9:30 p.m., they say Joshua Miles Mathis, 26, of Newberry, approached the checkpoint in a dark green Tahoe.

When Mathis stopped at the checkpoint, a deputy looked inside the vehicle and saw a large bag of marijuana on the seat, officials say. When the deputy opened the door to remove Mathis from the vehicle, Mathis hit the gas, catching the deputy in the door and knocking him to the ground before dragging him a short distance, according to authorities.

In addition to dragging the deputy, officials say Mathis struck a Newberry Police Department officer. The officer was able to take evasive action and was struck with a glancing blow, according to deputies.

Mathis then sped away and law enforcement pursued him, officials say. Deputies say they located Mathis' vehicle a short distance away, but Mathis had fled. The marijuana, which weighed approximately 12 ounces, was still inside the vehicle, according to authorities. Law enforcement made an intensive search of the area but say they were unable to locate Mathis.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries and released from Newberry Memorial Hospital, deputies say.

Mathis’ girlfriend, Titilayo Khadija Robinson, 25, also of Newberry, later called law enforcement and reported the vehicle stolen, according to officials. Deputies say they determined she had filed the false report in an attempt to cover Mathis’ crime.

Mathis is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and failure to stop for law enforcement. His bond was denied.

Robinson, also of Newberry, was arrested is charged with filing a false police report.



