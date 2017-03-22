Man Drowns After Falling Into Well at his SC Home

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned after falling into a well at his Greenwood County home.



Ware Shoals Fire Chief Rodney Boyter told The Index-Journal of Greenwood (http://bit.ly/2nJ788i ) that the pump was disconnected from Haskell Henderson's well, but authorities don't know if he was trying to draw water from the well or check its condition.



Authorities say rescuers found Henderson's body around 11:55 p.m. Monday. His family had reported him missing after he went to the well several hours earlier.



Coroner Sonny Cox says Henderson drowned.

