Man Drowns in Pool at Columbia Apartment Complex

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says a man drowned in a Columbia apartment complex swimming pool.

Michael Ledwell, 23, was found in the pool at the Lake Shore Village Apartments on Garners Ferry Road Sunday night.

Paramedics pulled him out of the water, but he died at the scene. Watts indicated the cause of death was due to asphyxiation due to drowning in a swimming pool.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

© 2017 WLTX-TV