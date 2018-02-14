Man Exposed Himself to Walmart Employee, Police Say

(Photo: Provided by Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say exposed himself to a local Walmart employee.

Police say Michael Payne exposed himself to an employee at Walmart located on Garners Ferry Road on February 9.

Police are asking anyone with information on Payne's whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

