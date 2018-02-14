WLTX
Man Exposed Himself to Walmart Employee, Police Say

wltx 1:29 PM. EST February 14, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say exposed himself to a local Walmart employee.

Police say Michael Payne exposed himself to an employee at Walmart located on Garners Ferry Road on February 9.

Police are asking anyone with information on Payne's whereabouts to  contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

