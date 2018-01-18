Man Exposed Himself to Woman at Downtown Columbia Hi-Rise, Police Say

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself at The Hub, the downtown high-rise that caters to college students.

Officers say he exposed himself to a woman there on Monday. The suspect ran from the scene when a man chased after him, investigators say.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone wth information on the suspect’s identity are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

© 2018 WLTX-TV