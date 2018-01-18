Man Exposed Himself to Woman at Downtown Columbia Hi-Rise, Police Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself at The Hub, the downtown high-rise that caters to college students.
Officers say he exposed himself to a woman there on Monday. The suspect ran from the scene when a man chased after him, investigators say.
Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect.
Anyone wth information on the suspect’s identity are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:
CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.
LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
