Man Exposed Himself to Woman in Five Points, Police Say

Michael Daniels (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have charged a man who they say exposed himself to a woman in broad daylight in Columbia's Five Points.

Michael Daniels, 60, is facing a count of indecent exposure.

Officers say on Sunday at 11 a.m., Daniels followed a woman as she was walking in the 700 block of Saluda Avenue. As he got closer to her, she got out of the area and called 911, police say.

Daniels was booked at the jail and given a $60,000.

