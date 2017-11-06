Man Fell Asleep Before Crash that Killed SC Trooper, Deputies Say

Daniel Rebman Jr. (Photo: SC Department of Public Safety)

Greenville, SC (WLTX) - Greenville County deputies say a man feel asleep in the moments before a crash that killed a South Carolina Highway patrol officer.

WSPA-TV reports 33-year-old Tuan Quoc Trinh has been charged with failure to maintain lane in connection with the crash that took the life of Trooper Daniel Rebman.

The fatal collision happened on October 24th.

Greenville deputies say Rebman was parked on the shoulder of I-385 when Trinh's car left the road and his Rebman's patrol car.

The investigation concluded that Trinh has fallen asleep right before the collision.

© 2017 WLTX-TV