WLTX
Close

Man Found Dead at South Carolina McDonald's Restaurant

wltx 8:45 AM. EST December 29, 2016

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they made a tragic discovery at a South Carolina McDonalds - a dead body.

Greenville County deputy coroner Kent Dill tells the Greenville News (http://grnol.co/2hQhkFh ) that the man's body was found inside the truck Wednesday morning.

Dill said the death didn't appear to be a homicide or suicide, but an autopsy was being performed Thursday.

He says there don't appear to be injuries or trauma.

The man's name and other details weren't immediately released.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories