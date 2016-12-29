Man Found Dead at South Carolina McDonald's Restaurant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they made a tragic discovery at a South Carolina McDonalds - a dead body.



Greenville County deputy coroner Kent Dill tells the Greenville News (http://grnol.co/2hQhkFh ) that the man's body was found inside the truck Wednesday morning.



Dill said the death didn't appear to be a homicide or suicide, but an autopsy was being performed Thursday.



He says there don't appear to be injuries or trauma.



The man's name and other details weren't immediately released.