GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they made a tragic discovery at a South Carolina McDonalds - a dead body.
Greenville County deputy coroner Kent Dill tells the Greenville News (http://grnol.co/2hQhkFh ) that the man's body was found inside the truck Wednesday morning.
Dill said the death didn't appear to be a homicide or suicide, but an autopsy was being performed Thursday.
He says there don't appear to be injuries or trauma.
The man's name and other details weren't immediately released.
Man Found Dead at South Carolina McDonald's Restaurant
wltx 8:45 AM. EST December 29, 2016
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they made a tragic discovery at a South Carolina McDonalds - a dead body.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots Fired at Walmart
-
1 Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
Person Died from Cold in Columbia's Five Points
-
Chick-Fil-Classic Friday Highlights
-
Midlands Men Charged with Drug Trafficking
-
Kershaw County Police Chase
-
Man Shot Outside Columbia Walmart
-
Lawmakers Say No To Medical Marijuana
-
Bakery Murderer Charged with Killing Inmate
More Stories
-
Judge Sets Retrial Date for Michael Slager TrialDec 29, 2016, 4:21 p.m.
-
Body Found in Lee County IdentifiedDec 29, 2016, 4:09 p.m.
-
Judge to Hold New Competency Hearing for Dylann RoofDec 29, 2016, 1:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs