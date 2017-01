Investigators on the scene after a body was discovered inside an Irmo home on January 2, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - A man has been found dead in an Irmo home in what investigators are calling a possible homicide.

Officers say around 5 p.m., they were called to a home in the 100 block of Freestone Drive. That's in a subdivision about two miles off of Interstate 26.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of death. They have not yet said if there are any suspects.