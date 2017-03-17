Man Found Dead in Lexington County Hotel Identified

Location of Lexington County Suspicious Death (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at a Piney Grove Road hotel.

Investigators say the death was reported to them at approximately 4:40 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived at Country Inn and Suites, investigators say they found the body of an man inside one of the hotel rooms.

The man has been identified as Dontre’yal Weathersbee, 23, of Columbia, according to Lexington County Coronor Margaret Fisher. Weathersbee appears to have died from gunshot wounds, Fisher said. An autopsy will be performed.

The Sheriff's Department says crime scene investigators collected evidence from the room and detectives interviewed possible witnesses.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab

