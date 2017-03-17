Man Found Dead in Lexington County Hotel

Location of Lexington County Suspicious Death (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at a Piney Grove Road hotel.

Investigators say the death was reported to them Friday morning. When they arrived at Country Inn and Suites on at that location, investigators say they found the body of an man inside one of the hotel rooms.

Deputies say crime scene investigators have collected evidence from the room and detectives have interviewed possible witnesses.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab

