Man Found Shot to Death in Lexington Home Identified

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who was shot to death at a home Monday.
Austin Chandler, 26, was found dead inside a house on Glasgo Lane. He's believed to have died at 8:30 p.m.
An autopsy on Chandler will be held Thursday.
Lexington County deputies say the death involves family members of a Lexington County Sheriff Department employee, but that the employee not involved in the death.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
