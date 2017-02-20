Man Helped His Neighbors To Safety at Villager Apartments Fire

The Villager Apartments caught on fire on Monday afternoon. Fourteen familes were displaced. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Fourteen families are without a home tonight at the Villager Apartments on Burnside drive.

One building at the complex caught on fire on Monday afternoon around 4 o’clock.

Now Columbia fire crews are trying to figure out how it all happened.

"That fire happened fast,” says Gregory Wise, resident of the Villager Apartments. "When I looked out my door I saw that the patio was in flames. That's when I said, let me take action."

Wise, an Air Force veteran, says he helped his neighbor and her eight-year-old nephew escape.

"She said 'Catch Cameron, catch Cameron,’ so she came out and she ripped her screen, she put Cameron, I caught him and then the next thing I knew she was right behind him,” says Wise. “I told her to climb down, then she jumped. I caught her, well, I broke her fall, I didn't really catch her. She ain't hurt, she's walking."

The woman he caught along with another person were treated by emergency services at the scene. A third person took themselves to the hospital.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says there were no serious injuries and they believe the fire started on the first floor, but the cause is still unknown.

"We're looking at the back portion of this structure right now,” says Chief Jenkins. “We're looking at a low burn and going up. We have not pinpointed it at this particular time. We want to make sure we get everything out, look at it pretty close and if we need to get our fire marshal out here to check on that then we will do so."

It took crews about an hour and a half to put out all of the flames. All 16 units in building C were affected.

"The whole building is done,” says Wise. “It started from that one little area."

Displaced families are now being assisted by the American red cross. If you are interested in donating, you can check out their link here.



