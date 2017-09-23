Man Killed in Accident in Lexington

One man was killed on Crystal Springs Drive in Lexington when his car overturned. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Coroner said one man was killed in an accident in Lexington late Friday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 42-year-old Jerry Lee Sharpe from West Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered when he was ejected from his car.

Fisher said the accident happened in the 600-block of Crystal Springs Drive in Lexington just after 10 p.m. Friday night. Sharpe's vehicle left the side of the road, then overturned multiple times when he attempted to gain control. Sharpe was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

© 2017 WLTX-TV