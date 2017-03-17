WLTX
Close

Man Killed in I-77 Accident Identified

Fatal wreck on I-77 affects traffic for hours.

Beth Baldauf , wltx 11:57 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Authorities have identified the person killed in an accident on I-77 Thursday night.

Harry B. Williams, 67, of Cedar Terrace died at the scene after being involved in a head-on crash on I-77 near mile marker 11 and Forest Drive, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Watts says Williams died from blunt force trauma. I

nvestigators say he was wearing a seat belt.

At about 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening, state troopers say Williams' vehicle crossed the median on I-77 Southbound between Forest Drive and Ft. Jackson Boulevard. and hit another vehicle head-on. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV

wltx

Fatal Accident Shuts Down 1-77 Near Forest Drive

wltx

One Person Dead in I-77 Accident

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories