Man Killed in Multi-vehicle Collision involving Tow Truck Identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- The Richland County Coroner has identified the person killed in a fatal collision involving a tow truck Saturday evening.

25-year-old Eric Karnickey Jr. of Oakmont Drive died from blunt trauma to the head and neck, according to officials. The crash happened at around 6:25 p.m. on Claudia Drive. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

