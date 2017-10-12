Man Killed in North Columbia Motorcycle Accident

Police lights.

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A 26-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle accident in North Columbia Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the man was driving west on Broad River Road when he collided with a Dodge Avenger in the 900 block of Broad River. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

A 21-year-old woman driving the Avenger is accused of making an improper turn and failing to yield the right of way, causing the motorcycle driver to collide with the vehicle, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say charges against the female driver are pending.

The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate, assisted by the Richland County coroner.

